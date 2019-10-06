Namibia become All Blacks’ latest victims in 11-try rout

Namibia’s amateurs and journeymen pros can come away with their heads high

Robert Kitson at the Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

All Blacks’ Jordie Barrett dives over to score his side’s 10th try during the Rugby World Cup clash with Namibia in Tokyo. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

All Blacks’ Jordie Barrett dives over to score his side’s 10th try during the Rugby World Cup clash with Namibia in Tokyo. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

 

New Zealand 71 Namibia 9

Not every inflated Rugby World Cup scoreline tells the full story and this was a prime example. New Zealand may have finished up with 11 tries and a comfortable-looking victory but the final margin did scant justice to the efforts of a spirited Namibia who, for 35 minutes, proved more than a match for their illustrious opponents.

Namibia’s collection of amateurs and journeymen pros - their line-up included farmers, a bank worker and a dentist - did their nation proud, playing with more pace, intent and accuracy than many of their supposed peers. For three and half minutes early on, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament even led the two-time world champions and were still only 10-9 down heading towards half-time.

The All Blacks, in addition, had just lost their prop Nepo Laulala to the sin-bin and when a sore-looking Brodie Retallick also departed the fray prematurely, Steve Hansen’s men were looking genuinely under the cosh.

Fly-half Helarius Kisting had a fine game and the Namibia scrum-half Damian Stevens, possessor of one of the smoothest passes in the tournament, proved equally impressive off the kicking tee, nailing three penalties as the referee Pascal Gauzere showed New Zealand no mercy at the breakdown.

New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara scores a try during the World Cup win over Namibia. Photo: Odd Andersen/Getty Images
New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara scores a try during the World Cup win over Namibia. Photo: Odd Andersen/Getty Images

It was fun while it lasted but the tide had to turn eventually. Losing Laulala seemed to galvanise his teammates and a try apiece from replacement Angus Ta’avoa and full-back Ben Smith, added to earlier scores from Seru Reece and Anton Lienert-Brown, saw New Zealand go in 24-9 ahead at the interval.

Full Match Stats

Despite a second All Blacks yellow card, this time for Ofa Tu’ungafasi, it was one-way traffic thereafter. Smith, Reece and Lienert-Brown all ended up with two tries each and there were further five-pointers for Joe Moody, Sam Whitelock, Jordie Barrett and a flying TJ Perenara as the All Black forwards cranked up the pressure.

Namibia, though, never lay down even after the departure of their hard-tackling captain Johan Deysel, known as ‘Buffy’ to his team-mates because of his reputation for slaying unwary opponents on the field.

New Zealand players perform the Haka before the match. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire
New Zealand players perform the Haka before the match. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

On paper the final scoreline looks worse than the 58-14 outcome in this corresponding fixture in London’s Olympic Stadium in 2015, but Namibia made more clean breaks than South Africa managed against the same opposition on the opening weekend. On this evidence, they are an improving side who should run Canada close in their final Pool B fixture on Sunday. – Guardian

Scorers – New Zealand: Tries: Reece 2, Liernert-Brown 2, Taavao-Matau, B. Smith 2, Moody, Whitelock, J. Barrett, Perenara. Cons: J. Barrett 8. Namibia: Pens: Stevens 3.

New Zealand: B. Smith; Reece, Goodhue, Liernert-Brown, Bridge; J. Barrett, A. Smith; Moody, Taylor, Laulala; Retallick, Whitelock; Frizzel, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Perenara for Reece (66 mins), Ioane for Goodhue (61 mins), Weber for A. Smith (50 mins), Tu’ungafasi for Moody (54 mins), Coles for Taylor (50 mins), Todd for Savea (60 mins). Yellow cards: Laulala (31), Tu’ungafasi (73).

Namibia: Tromp; Klim, Newman, Deysel, Greyling; Kisting, Stevens; Rademeyer, van Jaarsveld, de Klerk; van Lill, Uanivi; Gaoseb, Forbes, Venter.

Replacements: de la Harpe for Deysel (56 mins), du Toit for Greyling (50 mins), Jantjies for Stevens (67 mins), Theron for Rademeyer (76 mins), Coetzee for de Klerk (40 mins), Booysen for Forbes (62 mins).

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.