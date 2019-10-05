Munster lord it over Kings to earn bonus point win

Tries from Mike Haley, Alby Mathewson, Fineen Wycherley and Arno Botha secure all five points

Arno Botha of Munster scores a try against the Southern Kings. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Inpho

Arno Botha of Munster scores a try against the Southern Kings. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Inpho

 

Southern Kings 20 Munster 31

Munster started their two-week stay in South Africa with an excellent 31-20 bonus-point win away to Southern Kings in the Pro14.

After a close first half, with the visitors only leading by four, they eventually kicked on and showed their class in Port Elizabeth.

Johann Van Grann - back in his home country - watched his Munster team go over four times to make it two from two in the competition.

It took the visitors 20 minutes to grab the first try of the game, with Mike Haley crossing the line. JJ Hanrahan kicked the conversion, after slotting an early penalty, to give Munster a 10-6 lead at the break.

Kings stunned the visitors in the opening minute of the second period, going over to lead 11-10, but it sparked Van Grann’s side into life.

Alby Mathewson finished a wonderful move in the 50th minute to put Munster ahead again and they extended their advantage with 13 left when the television match official awarded Fineen Wycherley’s try.

The visitors made the game safe three minutes later when Arno Botha got in on the act for the bonus point.

James Cronin was sin-binned with five to go and Kings grabbed another try, but Munster — with Hanrahan kicking 11 points — held on for a hard-fought win.

