England centre cited for dangerous tackle against USA

Piers Francis is the fifth player to face the judiciary this week for dangerous tackles

Piers Francis faces a potential ban that could rule him out of the rest of the tournament. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

England centre Piers Francis has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Will Hooley in his side’s 45-7 victory over the United States in a Rugby World Cup match on Thursday.

Francis was not sanctioned during the Pool C match in Kobe and was cited by World Rugby after the game that also had USA flanker John Quill sent off for a shoulder charge on England’s Owen Farrell.

Francis is the fifth player to face the judiciary this week for dangerous tackles after World Rugby criticised the referees for inconsistency around their judgements in earlier games.

England head coach Eddie Jones had declined to discuss the Francis incident after Thursday’s game but said England would accept whatever decision came their way. “We never discuss that area, we leave it to the judiciary or the citing commission,” he said. “And then we’ll take whatever is handed out.”

England’s Farrell, who finished the game against the Americans despite the Quill hit, came away with a deep gash in his nose from an earlier tackle. And while Jones joked that part of Farrell’s nose had been found on the field, attack coach Scott Wisemantel downplayed the injury to the England skipper. “He’s fine, he still has his looks,” he said.

