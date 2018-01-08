Mike Ross named as scrum coach to Ireland women’s side

Former Ireland international prop Mike Ross has been named as scrum coach to the Ireland Women’s 15 for the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

The 38-year-old from Cork takes up the position under new head coach Adam Griggs, who has also brought in Jeff Carter as assistant coach with responsibility for the forwards.

Former Leinster player Ross has taken up a role as player-coach with Malahide in Division 2C of the Ulster Bank League since retiring from the representative rugby. He won 61 international caps at tighthead prop.

Carter has over 20 years coaching experience and was Leinster U18 Schools head coach from 2015 to 2017. He also coaches Kilkenny College.

“We are delighted to have Jeff and Mike join the coaching team with Adam for the up and coming Women’s Six Nations,” said IRFU director of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy.

“Mike is a great addition to the coaching team. Having played at the top level of the game for province and country, his technical expertise of the scrum is second to none and he will be an excellent mentor for the players.”

Ireland will open their Women’s Six Nations campaign away to France on the February 3rd in Toulouse.