Ireland hopeful Devin Toner will avoid citing for Wales incident

Secondrow facing a nervous wait after clash with Rob Evans near end of Cardiff victory

Devin Toner tackles Jake Ball in Cardiff - Ireland are hopeful he will avoid a citing for a later incident with Rob Evans. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Devin Toner tackles Jake Ball in Cardiff - Ireland are hopeful he will avoid a citing for a later incident with Rob Evans. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The Irish management were relatively confident that Devin Toner would not be cited for an incident in the 75th minute of Saturday’s 22-17 win over Wales, although they and the player himself faced an anxious wait until the stipulated 48 hours from the full-time whistle had passed.

Wales were laying siege to the Irish line five minutes from the end when the Welsh loosehead Rob Evans picked and plunged for a score. Toner went low to defend the Irish line and caught the back of Evans’s head after the replacement prop had turned around in a double tackle by Rory Best and Iain Henderson just before contact.

A citing would seem very harsh but in the current climate, as Joe Schmidt alluded to a fortnight ago, players and coaches are now far more fearful of sanctions being incurred.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.