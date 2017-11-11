Ian McKinley makes Italy debut in win over Fiji

Italy 19 Fiji 10

Italy ended a nine-match losing streak with a hard-fought 19-10 victory over Fiji in Catania on Saturday as their Irish-born outhalf, Ian McKinley, became the first man to play in international rugby in specially manufactured goggles.

The 27-year-old former Leinster player lost the sight in his left eye in an on-pitch incident seven years ago but recovered to return to the game and qualify for Italy through residency after joining Italian side Benetton.

McKinley came off the bench as a 61st-minute replacement for Carlo Canna and kicked a penalty to help edge Italy to victory. Canna had earlier struck three penalties and converted Simone Ferrari’s early try.

The visitors, for whom Ben Volavola kicked a penalty, went in level at 10-10 at half-time through Leone Nakarawa’s converted try, but Conor O’Shea’s side edged ahead after the interval to avenge their summer defeat by the Fijians.