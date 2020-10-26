France get over wobbly start to turn on the style against Wales

Fabien Galthie admits his side had only one training session ahead of encounter

France wing Teddy Thomas scores a try during the game against Wales at the Stade de France on Saturday. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

France wing Teddy Thomas scores a try during the game against Wales at the Stade de France on Saturday. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

 

France 38 Wales 21

France geared up for next Saturday night’s meeting with Ireland in style as Antoine Dupont scored a couple of tries in a 38-21 home victory over Wales in a friendly international on Saturday.

Les Bleus recovered from a wobbly start to put on an inspired performance at the Stade de France with Cyril Baille, Charles Ollivon and Teddy Thomas adding to Dupont’s tries, the rest of the points coming from the boot of Romain Ntamack.

Wales took an early 10-0 lead but could not stop their opponents’ efficiency, conceding a second defeat in a row by France in their 100th duel, despite tries by Leigh Halfpenny and Nicky Smith as well as three penalties and a conversion by Dan Biggar.

France have not won the Six Nations since 2010 and have not finished in the top two since 2011, but regardless of where they end next weekend, Fabien Galthie’s side have shown some promise.

While they still showed some defensive weaknesses, they were quick on their feet, fast with their hands to produce some exhilarating moves after a seven-month layoff following the Covid-19 hiatus.

“We won after only one training session this week, it’s quite an achievement,” a delighted Galthie said.

“We are very happy to start like this after such a long time off. But we can do much better, there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

With the same team who beat England in their Six Nations opener in February, France got off to a terrible start.

Halfpenny touched down following a brilliant defence-cutting pass from Justin Tipuric, with Biggar converting and adding a penalty to put the visitors 10-0 up after eight minutes.

Ntamack pierced through the defence as he paved the way for Baille’s try, signalling France’s entrance in the game.

Some quick and inspired passing led to another French try, by Dupont, who went over again before the break after yet another brilliant move by Virimi Vakatawa.

Biggar missed two routine penalties that could have narrowed the gap for Wales as France lacked discipline in the rucks.

Dupont burst through the defence again to set up Ollivon for France’s fourth try, only for Smith to pull one back for the visitors, but Wales barely threatened again.

FRANCE: A Bouthier; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, V Rattez; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: T Ramos for Bouthier (41 mins); F Gros for Baille, C Chat for Marchand , D Bamba for Haouas, R Taofifenua for Willemse (all 57 mins), B Serin for Dupont (70 mins), A Vincent for Vakatawa, D Cretin for Alldritt (both 74 mins).

WALES: L Halfpenny; G North, Jonathan Davies, N Tompkins, J Adams; D Biggar, R Webb; R Carre, R Elias, S Lee; C Hill, A W Jones; A Wainwright, J Tipuric, T Faletau.

Replacements: D Lewis for Lee (33 mins), James Davies for Wainwright (51 mins), G Davies for Webb (56 mins), S Parry for Elias (57 mins), L Rees-Zammit for Halfpenny (61 mins), N Smith for Carre (63 mins), S Davies for Hill (65 mins), R Patchell for Biggar (76 mins).

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.