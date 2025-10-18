Munster hand out a Croke Park hiding as Leinster’s title defence continues to unravel

Munster's Ethan Coughlan on his way to scoring a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Leinster at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

URC: Leinster 14 Munster 31

It was a hiding by any measure, with Leinster 21-7 down at half-time and then held almost scoreless by Munster at Croke Park in the second half but for a desperate last-ditch try from Scott Penny with the last play.

With their four tries, Munster earned their first win over Leinster since the 2022/23 season in the league semi-final.

For that shock scoreline the ‘Munster, Munster’ chant was heard long after the final whistle in what was a chastening game for the home side.

For the defending URC champions, this one was also about more than bragging rights, and they now have just one win from four games with Munster converting their record of three wins out of three to four from four.

Even factoring in Leinster’s late precautionary reshuffle with Jordan Larmour coming in for Tommy O’Brien and Max Deegan replacing Jack Conan in the backrow, it was Munster’s night practically from start to finish for the 51,589 that turned up to Croke Park.

Munster were more than good for their half-time lead in a first 40 minutes that was characterised by dropped Leinster passes, mistimed runs and generally untidy ball play.

Late in the half as Leinster swept up the field chasing a score James Lowe was hit on the head with the pass as the attack collapsed.

Munster's Jack Crowley celebrates a turnover at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It exemplified the opening half in which Munster defended robustly and took their opportunities during dominant phases of play, which was most of the first half.

Leinster opened the scoring when the first penalty within kicking range was sent to touch. The attacking lineout was well executed and as the bodies rolled in Rónan Kelleher peeled off with a trademark hooker move, with Sam Prendergast converting for a 7-0 lead.

While the Leinster scrum was dominant Munster were the side pressing forward. On 15 minutes Jack Crowley cross kicked to Thaakir Abrahams and Munster threatened for the first time as he sped down the left. Several phases later Munster were over the Leinster line but the ball was held up.

The subsequent tap penalty put that to rights a minute later with Brian Gleeson’s pure muscle move shaking him over the line, with Crowley converting to level things up at 7-7.

From there on Munster played with more purpose and in the right parts of the field as Leinster fell into a defensive posture for extended stretches.

Abrahams went on another streak down the left with Lowe racing from the far side to make a desperate try-saving tackle.

By then Munster had momentum and a minute later following a lineout, the ball was hoisted high with Tom Farrell winning the aerial contest with Jimmy O’Brien, who had just come on for Larmour.

Tempers flare between the sides at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

With Crowley’s conversion Munster deservedly led 14-7. Leinster did get some moves going but too often looked shabby as they broke down.

Then as they pushed forward late in the first half, Munster scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan read Jamison Gibson-Park’s pass and beautifully intercepted. He ran the length of the field with Crowley converting to make it 21-7 at the break.

Leinster instantly raised their tempo after the break although Crowley kicked a penalty on 48 minutes to extend Munster’s lead to 24-7. But as Leinster pressed Munster settled into a game of abrasive defending, their penalty count going into double figures.

Then as Leinster went through the phases on the Munster line Tadhg Beirne turned the ball over on 62 minutes and the Munster support raised the roof. By then a turnover was as good as a try for Munster.

Knowingly the crowd sensed that Leinster had fired their shot and Munster were still unscathed.

Replacement Alex Nankivell turned over another ball and again the stadium exploded as Leinster failed to eat into Munster’s 17-point lead. Too often the home side attack hit a red wall of bodies with no obvious alternative game plan.

Then on 77 minutes Abrahams took off again down the left flank with centre Farrell in support.

Leinster's Ciarán Frawley tackled by Munster's Jack Crowley and Gavin Coombes. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As Ciarán Frawley came shooting across referee Gianluca Gnecchi judged him to have deliberately come in from the side. A penalty try was given to Munster and a yellow card to Frawley.

At 31-7 ahead on 77 minutes, Munster could afford to sense that victory was in their grasp. Gavin Coombes then shipped a yellow card and Penny got in for his late Leinster score to make it 31-14. For Munster it was emphatic scoreline and a hugely important win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: R Kelleher try, S Prendergast con 7-0; 17: B Gleeson try, J Crowley con 7-7; 24: T Farrell try, Crowley con 7-14; 36: E Coughlan try, Crowley con 7-21. Half-time: 7-21. 48: Crowley pen 7-24; 77: Munster penalty try 7-31; 80: S Penny try, Prendergast con 14-31.

LEINSTER: J Osborne; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; P McCarthy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; RG Snyman, J Ryan; A Soroka, J Van der Flier (capt), M Deegan.

Replacements: A Porter for McCarthy (17 mins); J O’Brien for Larmour (23); C Frawley for Prendergast (39-41); B Deeny for Snyman (43); D Sheehan for Kelleher (45); Frawley for Henshaw (58); T Clarkson for Furlong (62); F Gunne for Gibson-Park (71); S Penny for Deegan (73).

Yellow card: Frawley (77 mins).

MUNSTER: S Daly; A Smith, T Farrell, D Kelly, T Abrahams; J Crowley, E Coughlan; M Milne, D Barron, J Ryan; E Edogbo, F Wycherley; T Beirne (capt), J O’Donoghue, B Gleeson.

Replacements: A Nankivell for Smith (9 mins); G Coombes for Gleeson (28); J Kleyn for Edogbo, L Barron for D Barron (both h-t); J Loughman for Milne (53); P Patterson for Coughlan (56); R Foxe for Ryan (62); J Ryan for Beirne (65).

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).