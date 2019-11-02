England 12 South Africa 32: How the South African players rated
Springboks take the title after denying England any space to breathe
Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts the Webb Ellis Cup following his team’s victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Willie Le Roux
Caused England plenty of problems with his mazy running. A consistent threat. Rating: 7
Cheslin Kolbe
Scored a stunning solo try to seal South Africa’s third World Cup final triumph. A pocket genius. Rating: 9
Lukhanyo Am
Worked brilliantly to play his part in South Africa’s opening try, and defended superbly. Rating: 7
Damian De Allende
One of South Africa’s most consistent players in the competition, he was again impressive. Rating: 7
Makazole Mapimpi
Applied a quality finish for his side’s first try that put England in reverse gear. Rating: 7
Handre Pollard
A precision display by the fly-half, kicking eight out of nine shots at goal for a 22-point haul. Rating: 8
Faf De Klerk
His usual box of tricks. Mixed and matched his running and kicking game impressively. Rating: 7
Tendai Mtawarira
Caused maximum destruction to England’s scrum during his 45 minutes on the pitch. Rating: 9
Mbongeni Mbonambi
Suffered an early injury, being forced off after just 22 minutes. Rating: 5
Frans Malherbe
A strong performance as part of a dominant Springboks pack. Rating: 7
Eben Etzebeth
A tireless work-rate from the experienced lock, who was a colossus in defence. Rating: 8
Lood De Jager
Forced off early due to injury, making way for Franco Mostert midway through the first half. Rating: 6
Siya Kolisi
The Springboks’ first black captain led an inspired performance on an unforgettable day for his team. Rating: 8
Pieter-Steph Du Toit
Another outstanding display from a world-class player, who excelled in every area. Rating: 8
Duane Vermeulen
Made his impact on the contest by running strongly and tackling hard. Rating: 7
Replacements
South Africa’s replacements all made an impact as England were left floundering. Rating: 7