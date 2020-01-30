Aoife Doyle returns to Ireland team for first time since 2015

Adam Griggs has named a strong lineup to face Scotland in Donnybrook on Sunday

Ireland’s Aoife Doyle makes her return to 15s rugby for the Six Nations clash with Scotland. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 1pm, Sunday. Venue: Donnybrook. On TV: Live on RTÉ2.

Adam Griggs has call on his big guns for Ireland Women’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Aoife Doyle makes her XVs return after winning her first cap in 2015. She is joined on the wing by Beibhinn Parsons with Lauren Delany named at fullback Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey make up the centre partnership with Ellen Murphy at outhalf and Kathryn Dane at scrumhalf.

Up front, Cliodhna Moloney is named at hooker and is joined by Lindsay Peat and Linda Djougang in the front row. Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday are named in the secondrow with Captain, Ciara Griffin joined by Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice in the backrow.

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Aoife Doyle, Sene Naoupu, Michelle Claffey, Beibhinn Parsons; Ellen Murphy, Kathryn Dane; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Linda Djougang; Aoife McDermott, Nichola Fryday; Ciara Griffin, Edel McMahon, Anna Caplic.

Replacements: Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Laura Feely, Leah Lyons, Ciara Cooney, Dorothy Wall, Nicole Cronin, Claire Keohane, Laura Sheehan.

