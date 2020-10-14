Gordon D’Arcy: Joe Schmidt will challenge referees like he previously did players
World Rugby have recruited a special mind to safeguard players and enhance the sport as a spectacle
Joe Schmidt: World Rugby have given Schmidt a daunting new brief. Not many people would consider taking on such an enormous task but it sounds like a job made for Ireland’s meticulous former coach. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA
Joe Schmidt has taken up an interesting position inside World Rugby. The Director of Rugby and High Performance title has been created for him. It is an office job that feeds into Joe’s primary strength of motivating people to exceed their potential while working towards a common goal.
The goal is to make rugby a better spectacle.