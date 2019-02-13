Gleeson secures draw for holders Glenstal Abbey against Bandon

Holders Glenstal Abbey survived a major scare from Bandon Grammar School in a dramatic Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

It ended in a 15-15 draw with Glen substitute Taylor Gleeson crossing for an equalising try eight minutes into second-half injury time. Captain Caolan Dooley missed the difficult conversion into the wind.

Five minutes from the end of regulation time, Bandon flanker John Beamish put his side in front with their second try, though captain Jack Crowley was unable to convert.

The defending champions made a brilliant start with an early try from wing Dan O’Mahony following a clever Dooley crosskick. He converted for 7-0.

Bandon hit back with a magnificent Niall Beamish try, converted by Crowley, to level matters at 7-7 at the break.

In a tight second half Crowley and Dooley exchanged penalties before the dramatic climax.

Last season’s beaten finalists CBC pipped Crescent College Comprehensive 21-19 in a thriller at Thomond Park.

Christians had early tries from John Willis and Harry O’Riordan with Billy Cain converting the latter for 12-0 before Crescent rallied. Ben Carew, Maccon Casserly and Jack Madden scored tries with Jack Delaney converting twice.

Cain kicked a penalty as Crescent led 19-15 at half-time. Cain kicked two penalties on the resumption.

PBC’s Louis Bruce takes a kick as Jack Hunt of Rockwell attempts a block during the Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

PBC impressed in their 31-9 win over Rockwell College at Musgrave Park.

The Cork school played against the strong wind from the start, but still led 19-9 at half-time.

Rockwell’s John O’Sullivan kicked two early penalties only for Pres halfbacks Louis Bruce – a grandson of Tom Kiernan – and Joe O’Leary to combine for the opening try.

Bruce’s clever kick into space ended with O’Leary winning the sprint to score at the posts for 7-6.

Even after O’Sullivan’s third penalty restored Rock’s lead, two more tries from secondrow Ian Quilter and hooker Darragh Murphy consolidated Pres’ position. In the second half Alex Kendellen crossed twice.

Ardscoil Rís were much too strong for Castletroy College, running out 45-17 winners at Thomond Park.

They scored seven tries and came from 0-10 down to run out convincing winners. James Hourigan and Loclainn O’Keeffe bagged two each with Daniel Okeke, Killian Dineen and John Salmon also crossing. Alex O’Halloran kicked four conversions and John Moloney one.

Castletroy’s try scorers were Michael O’Halloran and Cillian Toland. Seán Madden kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Semi-final draw

PBC v Bandon GS or Glenstal Abbey

CBC v Ardscoil Rís.