France deny Wales Grand Slam with last-gasp victory

Wales picked up two yellow cards in the finale and conceded two late tries in Paris

Updated: 11 minutes ago

France celebrate their late try to edge Wales and keep their Six Nations Championship hopes alive. Photograph: EPA

France 32 Wales 30

France denied Wales a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years when Brice Dulin scored a stoppage-time try to give them a 32-30 home victory on Saturday.

Dulin dived over as France completed a remarkable turnaround to give Les Bleus the win and a bonus point that leaves them needing to beat Scotland on Friday with a bonus point and make up a 20-point deficit to top the standings.

Wales had the game firmly in hand but picked up two yellow cards in the finale and were left them exposed to France’s late fury.

They lead the table with 20 points with France in third place on 15.

France general manager Raphael Ibanez praised Les Bleus’ character to earn them a Six Nations title shot against Scotland on Friday.

Ibanez told BBC1: “It was an incredible finish. It was a fantastic battle through the whole game. The battle was just immense, it was a massive effort.

“Credit to Wales, they fought until the end but the boys showed so much character.

“It’s going to give the boys so much confidence for the next game. We still have a chance to win the Six Nations and the next game will define our championship.”

