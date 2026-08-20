Russian ballistic missiles kill at least six in Kyiv and surrounding region

A boy looks at a damaged residential building following a Russian strike in Kyiv on Thursday. Photograph: Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images

Russian ballistic missiles killed at least six people and injured more than 30 in Kyiv and its surrounding region early on Thursday, authorities said ​on the Telegram messaging app, damaging buildings and leaving parts of the Ukrainian capital without power.

People were trapped ⁠in one residential building and fires broke out in multiple locations, while non-residential ‌facilities, warehouses ‌and ​a children’s hospital were also hit, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A Reuters witness reported hearing more than a dozen explosions. Ukraine’s emergency service showed video of servicemen battling a blaze in a building ‌and helping people to escape facilities destroyed ​during the night in Kyiv.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces carried out a large overnight strike with precision weapons and long-range drones against military-industrial and logistics targets in Kyiv and the surrounding region, claiming damage to drone and missile production sites, as well as an ammunition depot, a logistics centre and a fuel depot in Kyiv region.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged attacks almost daily since Russia’s ⁠full-scale invasion of Ukraine in ⁠February 2022, and diplomatic ​efforts involving the United States and Europe have so far failed to bring a lasting ceasefire. Poland, a Nato and European Union member bordering Ukraine, has started defensive air operations to protect its airspace, its military said in a post on X.

Ukraine had handed proposals to US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for a plan to end the war, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said this month, and ⁠he has also repeatedly asked for interceptor missiles to ward off missile attacks.

Russia did not receive specific proposals for possible new meetings with US ‌negotiators, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, told the Izvestia newspaper, but said Moscow would be ​ready to arrange a meeting at short notice.

Witkoff and Kushner ​were last in Moscow in January and have not yet visited Kyiv. – Reuters/Bloomberg