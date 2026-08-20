Dublin

Dublin’s main mortuary operating at double capacity

Funeral directors’ association chief warns staff are working in ‘less than ideal’ conditions

Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall: Fintan Cooney is calling for a proper mortuary facility in Dublin
Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall: Fintan Cooney is calling for a proper mortuary facility in Dublin
Vivienne Clarke
Thu Aug 20 2026 - 07:591 MIN READ

Dublin’s main mortuary in Whitehall is operating at double capacity, with 500 autopsies performed to date in 2026 – although the facility’s annual capacity is for 400.

Fintan Cooney, president of the Irish Association of Funeral Directors has warned that staff at Dublin City Mortuary and the Coroner’s Office were working in conditions that were “less than ideal”.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast with Anton Savage, Cooney said the mortuary in Whitehall in Dublin was originally opened as a temporary measure when a facility that was planned for Marino did not go ahead.

“The capacity is for approximately 400 autopsies per annum, but I understand that already this year they’ve conducted over 500,” Cooney said.

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The number of hospitals in Dublin that conduct postmortems on behalf of the coroner has reduced in recent years, which was adding to the problem, he said.

“It’s a very difficult situation because, as you can imagine, if somebody has to undergo an autopsy at Dublin City Mortuary, it’s probably because the death has occurred in sudden, unexpected or possibly tragic circumstances,” Cooney said.

“And to have then a significant delay in the release of that person into the care of the funeral director so the family can have a funeral is going to just add further to their already significant grief and trauma.”

Cooney called for plans for a proper mortuary facility in Dublin to be put into operation.

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Vivienne Clarke

Vivienne Clarke is a media monitor at The Irish Times