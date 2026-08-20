Irish doctor jailed in UK for sexually assaulting patients worked in Dublin care centre

Handout photo issued by Durham Constabulary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal, who has been jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court and placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years. Photograph: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

An Irish doctor who was jailed in the UK last week for sexually assaulting two patients worked in a centre for people with intellectual disabilities in north Dublin for 22 years.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal (64), of Julianstown, Co Meath, was jailed last week for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court in relation to separate incidents in Darlington and Sunderland in 2023.

His victims were attending physiotherapy sessions arranged by their insurers following road crashes, and were seen by Iqbal.

The Irish Times has established that Iqbal worked for 22 years at St Michael’s House in Ballymun, which provides a range of services and supports to adults and children with disabilities.

St Michael’s House said it complied with all requirements of the Medical Council, the medical profession’s regulatory body, when concerns were raised about the doctor, adding that “the safety, welfare and dignity” of service users has always been their “primary concern”.

It is understood Iqbal continued working in the Dublin centre throughout the UK court case, before his employment ended last week.

It emerged during the UK court case that during the assault of one patient, he had grabbed the woman’s breast, and that in the second, he had pretended he needed to examine her breast, saying he was checking for lumps, although that was not the reason for the examination.

Durham Constabulary said Iqbal was jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday last, and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

He had denied the offences but was convicted following a trial, the UK police force said.

In a statement, a spokesman for St Michael’s House said it implemented all safeguards and requirements communicated by the Medical Council as the prosecution case against him progressed.

“St Michael’s House is aware of the outcome of court proceedings involving Dr Muhammed Iqbal. The safety, welfare and dignity of the people who use our services are our primary concern at all times,” the spokesman said.

“Throughout this matter, St Michael’s House acted in accordance with the requirements of the Medical Council and complied with its obligations as an employer.”

The spokesman said Iqbal had “satisfied the applicable Garda vetting requirements” but added that he is no longer working with the service provider.

The registered charity said it implemented the safeguards and requirements it received from the medical regulator.

“The organisation complied with the conditions attached to Dr Iqbal’s continued practice. We will be reviewing for any lessons learned and will be liaising with the Medical Council,” the spokesman added.

Asked whether there were any concerns about potential safeguarding issues among service users of St Michael’s House, the spokesman said “no such concerns have been raised”.

“However, if any service user, family member or guardian has a concern, we ask that they bring it to our attention at the earliest opportunity,” he added.

The Irish Medical Council’s register of doctors states that Iqbal’s registration is suspended until “steps or further steps are taken” under the relevant legislation.

He is prohibited from practising medicine at this time, according to the register.

Outside the UK court on Friday, Det Const Charlotte Naisby, of Durham Constabulary’s complex safeguarding team, said: “Iqbal preyed on these women during a very vulnerable period in their lives, and his behaviour was despicable.

“The women should have felt safe being examined by a certified GP, but instead Iqbal not only assaulted them but breached their trust in the most horrendous way, and we are glad to see he is now behind bars.”

The HSE was contacted for comment.