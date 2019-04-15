Former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney joins EPCR board

Kearney takes over from Paul McNaughton as an Irish representative

Former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney has replaced Paul McNaughton as an Irish representative on the board of European Professional Club Rugby. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney has replaced Paul McNaughton as an Irish representative on the board of European Professional Club Rugby. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney has been appointed to the board of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), replacing another former Irish manager in Paul McNaughton as a representative of the IRFU.

Kearney has had an extensive involvement in the game, having also served as the Leinster team manager (as did McNaughton) and manager of the Irish under-20s.

“I’m delighted to join the EPCR board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape,” said Kearney.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday, said: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.”

EPCR board members: Simon Halliday (chairman), Philip Browne (IRFU), Mark Dodson (Scottish Rugby), Fabrizio Gaetaniello (FIR), Robert Howat (Scottish Rugby), Michael Kearney (IRFU), Mark McCafferty (PRL), Nigel Melville (RFU), Julie Paterson (WRU), Martyn Phillips (WRU), Andrea Rinaldo (FIR), Yann Roubert (LNR) and Serge Simon (FFR).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.