Former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney joins EPCR board

The former Ireland team manager Mick Kearney has been appointed to the board of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), replacing another former Irish manager in Paul McNaughton as a representative of the IRFU.

Kearney has had an extensive involvement in the game, having also served as the Leinster team manager (as did McNaughton) and manager of the Irish under-20s.

“I’m delighted to join the EPCR board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape,” said Kearney.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday, said: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.”

EPCR board members: Simon Halliday (chairman), Philip Browne (IRFU), Mark Dodson (Scottish Rugby), Fabrizio Gaetaniello (FIR), Robert Howat (Scottish Rugby), Michael Kearney (IRFU), Mark McCafferty (PRL), Nigel Melville (RFU), Julie Paterson (WRU), Martyn Phillips (WRU), Andrea Rinaldo (FIR), Yann Roubert (LNR) and Serge Simon (FFR).