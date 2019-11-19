Ulster outhalf Billy Burns signs two-year contract extension

25-year-old commits his future to Belfast until the summer of 2022

Billy Burns has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Billy Burns has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ulster outhalf Billy Burns has signed a new deal with the province, keeping him in Belfast until the summer of 2022.

Burns joined Ulster from Gloucester in the summer of 2018, and has become the first choice number 10 at Ravenhill.

The 25-year-old has made 28 appearances for the province, forming a potent halfback partnership with John Cooney, and has extended his contract by two years.

On the confirmation of his new deal, Ulster boss Dan McFarland said: “It is great news that Billy has committed to Ulster. He is still a young man who is desperate to keep learning and developing both as a player and athlete.

“He has already contributed hugely on the pitch throughout last year’s campaign, and has demonstrated an excellent ability to lead a team. We’re all looking forward to Billy being a driving force in our group into the future.”

Meawhile, Burns said: “Since joining Ulster last summer, I’ve made it my home and have really enjoyed my time here. The support I’ve had has been incredible and we have a great group of players, so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

“Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I’m really pleased that I’ve got at least another couple of years of that to look forward to.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.