Ulster outhalf Billy Burns signs two-year contract extension

Ulster outhalf Billy Burns has signed a new deal with the province, keeping him in Belfast until the summer of 2022.

Burns joined Ulster from Gloucester in the summer of 2018, and has become the first choice number 10 at Ravenhill.

The 25-year-old has made 28 appearances for the province, forming a potent halfback partnership with John Cooney, and has extended his contract by two years.

On the confirmation of his new deal, Ulster boss Dan McFarland said: “It is great news that Billy has committed to Ulster. He is still a young man who is desperate to keep learning and developing both as a player and athlete.

“He has already contributed hugely on the pitch throughout last year’s campaign, and has demonstrated an excellent ability to lead a team. We’re all looking forward to Billy being a driving force in our group into the future.”

Meawhile, Burns said: “Since joining Ulster last summer, I’ve made it my home and have really enjoyed my time here. The support I’ve had has been incredible and we have a great group of players, so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

“Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I’m really pleased that I’ve got at least another couple of years of that to look forward to.”