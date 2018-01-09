Simon Zebo confident he can make Racing 92 a home from home

Simon Zebo believes he will witness the same kind of camaraderie he has enjoyed at Munster when he makes the switch to Racing 92 next season.

The Top 14 club confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old Irish international on its website on Tuesday, where Zebo, a fluent French speaker, did a questions and answers interview.

Zebo talked of how his friendship with Racing players Teddy Thomas and Casey Laulala also helped him make his decision.

Zebo will get his first taste of the new U Arena on Sunday when Munster take on the Parisiens in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup.

“I’m really excited, I saw the Arena on TV and Teddy told me about it. It’s really beautiful and the game looks really fast in it . . . I can’t wait,” Zebo told www.racing92.fr.

Talking about how French international Thomas and former Munster player Laulala helped to make up his mind, Zebo added: “They convinced me by telling me about the club, how everyone is there for one another, between team-mates and club members.

“This aspect was really important for me. I like to surround myself with people, like a family, and I know it’ll be the case at Racing 92. Like Munster, the club also has traditions and a long history, but still has a lot of ambition, and is focused on the future and the victory. The two clubs have a lot in common. I’m really determined and a real competitor but I need human warmth in my daily life.”

Zebo believes Munster fans realise why he has made the decision to try his hand in Top 14 rugby at this stage of his career.

“It was really difficult at the beginning but I think they understood and accepted my decision. They wish me the best, to succeed in this new challenge. The decision was really tough to make . . . I have a great bond with everyone here, but it was time for me to change.”