Brunel: Six Nations opener against Ireland is crucial

Jacques Brunel says his side need to focus on intensity and speed ahead of tournament
New France manager Jacques Brunel: his side are in need of a significant confidence boost, having lost five of their last six matches. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

New France manager Jacques Brunel: his side are in need of a significant confidence boost, having lost five of their last six matches. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

 

France must concentrate on being contenders for the Six Nations title before even thinking of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, new coach Jacques Brunel said on Monday.

Brunel took over from Guy Noves after the former Stade Toulousain boss was sacked after two years in the job last December.

Under Noves, Les Bleus won only seven of 22 games and finished the Six Nations in fifth and third place.

“France must be a contender for the title every year,” former Italy coach Brunel, who led Perpignan to the French league title in 2009, told a news conference on Monday.

“With that in mind, the opening game against Ireland is crucial.”

France start their campaign at the Stade de France against Ireland on February 3rd with a potentially pivotal match against England at home in the penultimate round on March 10.

France have never won the World Cup, but have finished as runners-up on three occasions, most recently in 2011. However, Brunel insisted that the team needed to focus on short term objectives rather than obsess over the Webb Ellis Cup.

Intensity

“Let’s not think too much about the World Cup for now, there are steps to climb before that,” he said.

A decent showing in the Six Nations will require a high level of fitness from the players, Brunel added.

“High-level rugby is about intensity and speed and that’s what we need to concentrate on,” he said.

Les Bleus are in need of a significant confidence boost, having lost five of their last six matches, with no wins coming in their four international matches last November.

“We must restore the players’ confidence,” said assistant coach Jean-Baptiste Elissalde.

“We will try to work on the basics with the little time we have ahead of us and insist on the players’ forte.”

– Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.