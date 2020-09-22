Saracens’ Michael Rhodes cleared of headbutting Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw

Committee: ‘It was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw’s head’

Michael Rhodes of Saracens tackles Leinster’s Jordan Larmour during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Michael Rhodes of Saracens tackles Leinster’s Jordan Larmour during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes’s citing for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday has been dismissed, leaving him free to play in the semis and possibly next month’s title clash.

Rhodes went unpunished during the game after the incident, in which he appeared to swing his head back and strike Henshaw, as the officials did not notice it. But the act was spotted by citing commissioner, Beth Dickens.

“Rhodes was alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, with his head in the 2nd minute of the match at the Aviva Stadium in contravention of Law 9.12,” European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

“The [independent Disciplinary] Committee decided that Rhodes had committed an act of foul play, however, it was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw’s head.

“The Committee concluded that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.