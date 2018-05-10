Rokocoko: Leinster are intelligent team who bring something new

Racing winger stresses importance of starting the match strongly
Racing’s Joe Rokocoko: “This is a totally different team to what we’d had.” Photograph: Getty Images

Racing’s Joe Rokocoko: “This is a totally different team to what we’d had.” Photograph: Getty Images

 

Leinster will bring more to the European Champions Cup final than Saracens did when they beat Racing two years ago in the 2016 final. Despite the constant analysis that teams do on each other’s play and setpieces, former All Black Joe Rokocoko says they are expecting Leinster to bring something new when the sides meet in Bilbao.

Rokocoko was part of the Racing team that lost 21-9 as the English Premiership club became champions of Europe for the first time. Leinster are now trying to equal Saracen’s record of being the only side to win all nine games in the tournament on their way to becoming champions.

“Leinster bring a lot more,” said Rokocoko. “The hard thing is that despite video analysis they do come up with different moves from the back pocket...they are such an intelligent team, and have great forwards.

“Saracens went for kicking strengths. Leinster have a lot more options, running options, and they can change the game. They’ve got a lot of experienced international players in their group. For us it’s going to be tough.”

The winger, who finished his New Zealand Test career in 2010, concurs with what Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said about the importance of playing strongly at the beginning of the match. A little momentum can strongly swing a match in one direction. Munster found that to their cost when they allowed Teddy Thomas in for two early tries in the Thomond Park semi-final, a start from which they could not recover.

Momentum

“Yeah, a good start brings momentum,” said Rokocoko. “Then there’s a little voice in the back of your head saying good day or it’s going to be a long day. That momentum just shifts and brings excitement to players on the team.

“But winning the collisions, collisions are the main thing. We have to lead from the front, have to win collisions and know momentum is really crucial for us.”

Rokocoko believes that although Racing struggled this season to emerge from the pool phase, they are a stronger side this time around. Two years ago they were pleased to just make it to the final. That attitude has changed.

“We have had good preparation this year. Over two years we built and built, rotated very well, with some of the new French boys coming in. This is a totally different team to what we’d had.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.