Harry Byrne to start for Leinster against Leicester as Leo Cullen rings changes

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made seven changes from the side that beat Harlequins for Friday night’s Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers.

Harry Byrne’s selection at outhalf and a first start for All Black Rieko Ioanewill capture most of the headlines. Byrne and Sam Prendergast will swap roles from last weekend.

Cullen explained: “Harry played in this game previously, so he’s experienced the atmosphere over there before and he knows what to expect. (He’s) been great since he’s come back in. He was away with Bristol for a period last season.

“He was good off the bench last week and it’s just about making sure that we’re getting the right balance over the 80 minutes of the game. Sam, hopefully, will have his moment at some point as well in the game, and just making sure that those two guys were working well together: both of them have been excellent.”

The backline also contains a new midfield partnership in a fit again Robbie Henshaw and Ioane. Garry Ringrose wasn’t considered because of injury, while Ciarán Frawley drops to the replacements.

Cullen said: “Both of them are hugely experienced. Robbie got through a bit of training last week. We weren’t quite sure at the start of the week how he would be. He is someone who’s brings unbelievable physicality. It’ll be that type of game.

“It’s a smaller pitch at Welford Road. Conditions look like they’re going to be okay for tomorrow evening, but this year, you are never quite sure. Robbie is someone who’s able to bring huge physicality. Rieko, again, is another experienced player, and he is new to our group.

“We’re just at the start of the relationship. He’s been excellent, lads have taken to him. He’s definitely his own man, and he is a phenomenal athlete.

“I’m not sure exactly how the game will play out. You’d love to see him get the ball in space but it might not be one of those types of games, but yeah, he’ll fit in well, has a real point of difference in terms of his athleticism and his power, so hopefully he’ll get some opportunities on the ball to show what he’s able to deliver.

“It’s the first time these guys are paired together. We’re going to a ground against a team that will be fully firing at us, so we have to make sure that we are well ready for that.”

James Lowe (calf) returns to the team having missed the Harlequins game in place of man-of-the-match Jordan Larmour, who will undergo a surgery procedure and is likely to be sidelined for a couple of months.

James Ryan has served his suspension and will partner Joe McCarthy in the secondrow. RG Snyman was also ruled out after picking up a shoulder problem against ‘Quins. Tadhg Furlong and Rónan Kelleher come in at tighthead prop and hooker respectively, while Paddy McCarthy continues at loosehead.

Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Ciarán Frawley and Prendergast drop to the bench, where they are joined by Jack Boyle, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan and Luke McGrath.

Leinster: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, R Ioane, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P McCarthy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; J Conan, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt). Replacements: D Sheehan, J Boyle, T Clarkson, D Mangan, M Deegan, L McGrath, S Prendergast, C Frawley.