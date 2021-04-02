Peter O’Mahony to miss Munster’s date with Toulouse

Champions Cup last-16: Munster v Toulouse, Saturday April 3rd, Thomond Park (kick-off 3pm, BT Sport).

As feared, Munster will be without captain Peter O’Mahony for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie against four-time winners Toulouse at Thomond Park (kick-off 3pm) due to the thigh laceration he sustained in last weekend’s Pro14 final defeat by Leinster.

In his absence, CJ Stander will again assume the captaincy of the side on another landmark occasion for the number ‘8’ before his impending retirement, namely his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province.

There are three changes to the side that started the Pro14 final, all in the pack, with David Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer reinstated into the frontrow while Jack O’Donoghue comes in for O’Mahony.

Fineen Wycherley has rehabbed the neck injury he sustained against Scarlets to return to the match-day squad.

As expected, Ugo Mola has restored all four of the Toulouse players who started last weekend’s Six Nations final against Scotland, with Antoine Dupont partnered by Romain Ntamack at halfback and Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand restored the frontrow. A fifth member of the French squad, tighthead Dorian Aldegheri, is named on the bench.

Three other changes see veterans Maxime Medard restored at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe shifting to the wing. Another World Cup winner, 37-year-old Jerome Kaino, is restored to the backrow in place of the South African Rynhardt Elstadt, who was not permitted to travel due to Irish Government restrictions as he had returned to South African within the last 14 days of the squad’s departure to Limerick on Thursday to complete his pilot’s exams.

In the absence of centre Sofiane Guitoune, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Montpellier last week, Australian Zack Holmes switches from outhalf to midfield. He partners former Connacht centre Pita Ahki, who has been passed fit, in what is still a strong looking side despite their extensive injury list.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander (c). Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Cloete.

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Cheslin Kolbe, Zack Holmes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand (capt), Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold, Francois Cros, Selevasio Tolofua, Jerome Kaino. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Clément Castets, Dorian Aldegheri, Joe Tekori, Thibaud Flament, Alban Placines, Baptiste Germain, Dimitri Delibes.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).