Leinster boost as Jamie Osborne returns to training ahead of Sharks game

Versatile Ireland international back returns from minor hamstring injury

Jamie Osborne has returned to training with Leinster head of their first home game of the season. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Oct 06 2025 - 12:34

Jamie Osborne has returned to training for Leinster after recovering from a minor hamstring issue and will be available for selection for the province’s first home URC game of the season against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night (5.30pm).

The Ireland international was called up to the Lions squad in the summer following the injury to Blair Kinghorn, and can play in several positions along the backline.

The defending champions will face South African opposition for a third straight week as they look to get their first win of the season after away defeats to the Stormers and Bulls.

There were no further updates on the conditions of Jordan Larmour, Cormac Foley, Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy and Hugo Keenan.

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
