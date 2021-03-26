Leinster and Munster to meet in opening Rainbow Cup fixtures
South African sides will not travel to take on European teams until round four
Leinster and Munster will meet for the fifth time since August. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The cross-hemisphere Rainbow Cup that pits South Africa’s former Super Rugby sides against Pro14 opposition will kick off on April 24th, but the completion of the competition remains at the mercy of travel restrictions due to Covid-19.
The first three rounds of the Rainbow Cup, to be played between April 24th-May 15th, will mostly consist of local derbies while organisers assess travel restrictions that would allow the South African sides to travel to the Northern Hemisphere, and vice-versa.
In the opening round, Ulster host Connacht and Leinster and Munster meet at the RDS. Two weeks later Leinster face Connacht away while Munster welcome Ulster before Connacht take on Munster at the Sportsground and Ulster travel to face Leinster.
South Africa’s Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will take part in preparation for their expected entry into a new, expanded Pro16 competition from the 2021-22 season.
Only the first three rounds of fixtures have been confirmed so far with the hope being that the South African sides will be able to travel to Europe for rounds four to six.
After six rounds the top two teams in the league table will face off in the Rainbow Cup final on June 19th.
“It’s disappointing that the teams from Europe won’t be able to come to South Africa yet, but there is a bigger picture in play and it will be good to get the ball rolling with the Rainbow Cup. Plans are being made for our teams’ away games later in the series,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a media release on Friday.
“It’s also paramount to remember that we are living in extraordinary times and that forces outside our control can still put a damper on the plans, but we are working tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition into Europe for our teams.”
South Africa has been the hardest hit nation on the continent of Africa by Covid-19, with the highest number of confirmed cases at over 1.5 million, with more than 50,000 related deaths.
The rollout of vaccines has been slow, with only 207,000 people, mainly frontline health workers, inoculated so far.
Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup fixtures
Weekend of April 24th
Ulster v Connacht
Leinster v Munster
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors
Edinburgh v Zebre
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues
Dragons v Scarlets
Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions
DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks
Weekend of May 2nd
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Round 2)
Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions (Round 2))
Weekend of May 8th
Connacht v Leinster
Munster v Ulster
Zebre v Benetton
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh
Cardiff Blues v Dragons
Scarlets v Ospreys
Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks (Round 3)
Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers (Round 3)
Weekend of May 15th
Munster v Connacht
Leinster v Ulster
Benetton v Zebre
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues
Dragons v Ospreys
Round 4: Weekend of May 29th
Round 5: Weekend of June 5th
Round 6: Weekend of June 12th
Final: Weekend of June 19th