Leinster and Munster to meet in opening Rainbow Cup fixtures

South African sides will not travel to take on European teams until round four

Leinster and Munster will meet for the fifth time since August. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster and Munster will meet for the fifth time since August. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

The cross-hemisphere Rainbow Cup that pits South Africa’s former Super Rugby sides against Pro14 opposition will kick off on April 24th, but the completion of the competition remains at the mercy of travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

The first three rounds of the Rainbow Cup, to be played between April 24th-May 15th, will mostly consist of local derbies while organisers assess travel restrictions that would allow the South African sides to travel to the Northern Hemisphere, and vice-versa.

In the opening round, Ulster host Connacht and Leinster and Munster meet at the RDS. Two weeks later Leinster face Connacht away while Munster welcome Ulster before Connacht take on Munster at the Sportsground and Ulster travel to face Leinster.

South Africa’s Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will take part in preparation for their expected entry into a new, expanded Pro16 competition from the 2021-22 season.

Only the first three rounds of fixtures have been confirmed so far with the hope being that the South African sides will be able to travel to Europe for rounds four to six.

After six rounds the top two teams in the league table will face off in the Rainbow Cup final on June 19th.

“It’s disappointing that the teams from Europe won’t be able to come to South Africa yet, but there is a bigger picture in play and it will be good to get the ball rolling with the Rainbow Cup. Plans are being made for our teams’ away games later in the series,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a media release on Friday.

“It’s also paramount to remember that we are living in extraordinary times and that forces outside our control can still put a damper on the plans, but we are working tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition into Europe for our teams.”

South Africa has been the hardest hit nation on the continent of Africa by Covid-19, with the highest number of confirmed cases at over 1.5 million, with more than 50,000 related deaths.

The rollout of vaccines has been slow, with only 207,000 people, mainly frontline health workers, inoculated so far.

Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup fixtures

Weekend of April 24th

Ulster v Connacht

Leinster v Munster

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh v Zebre

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Scarlets

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks

Weekend of May 2nd

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Round 2)

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions (Round 2))

Weekend of May 8th

Connacht v Leinster

Munster v Ulster

Zebre v Benetton

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

Cardiff Blues v Dragons

Scarlets v Ospreys

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks (Round 3)

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers (Round 3)

Weekend of May 15th

Munster v Connacht

Leinster v Ulster

Benetton v Zebre

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Ospreys

Round 4: Weekend of May 29th

Round 5: Weekend of June 5th

Round 6: Weekend of June 12th

Final: Weekend of June 19th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.