South Africa Rugby president backs idea of a return of fans for Lions tour

The South Africa Rugby president, Mark Alexander, believes proposals being presented to the country’s government next week make “a strong case for a safe and sustainable return of supporters”.

The British & Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa is scheduled for July and August, highlighted by three Tests against the world champions and the move by South Africa’s National Olympic Committee is potentially an encouraging development for Lions supporters hoping to travel.

“A comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols to get fans back into South African sports venues is going to our government from our National Olympic Committee next week,” Alexander said.

“We have been heavily involved in the drafting, and we believe it makes a strong case for a safe and sustainable return of supporters. Our government’s response is likely to be shaped by the progress of the pandemic, but even if we have to play behind closed doors the tour will go ahead.

“We have robust plans in place, shaped from the benefit of a year of lessons from biosecure environments around the world. There is no reason to doubt the tour taking place.”

The Lions are due to play Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, plus games in Port Elizabeth, Durban, Pretoria and Nelspruit.

Tournament organisers, meanwhile, have announced that this season’s Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup finals will not take place as scheduled in Marseille. European Professional Club Rugby said that Marseille will stage both finals next year, with the original 2022 venue – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – now hosting 12 months later.

Local authorities

In a statement, EPCR said: “Following EPCR’s (European Professional Club Rugby’s) General Assembly today, the board of the organiser of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup has decided that the 2021 tournament finals will not now be staged in Marseille.

“After consultation with the relevant local authorities in France and given the evolving public health situation, the board concluded that in order to reduce cross-border travel where possible and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, flexibility was required regarding the choice of venues for the finals on May 21st and 22nd.

“EPCR is working with its shareholder leagues and unions to put in place alternative arrangements for the staging of the two matches, with all contingencies underpinned by the primary concern of protecting the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, fans and the wider rugby community.”

The last two European Cup finals were staged in England – at St James’ Park, Newcastle and Bristol’s Ashton Gate – and large outdoor English venues could see up to 10,000 crowds allowed from May 17th as part of plans to move out of lockdown.

EPCR, meanwhile, confirmed that European Cup semi-final ties will be played at venues of the home clubs, replicating last season’s arrangements. The European Cup and Challenge Cup resume on Friday and over the Easter weekend with round of 16 fixtures, followed by quarter-finals next week.