Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulon off due to Covid-19 case in French squad

Leinster’s Champions Cup last-16 clash with Toulon has been called off, after a member of the visiting French squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The Irish province were supposed to meet the Top14 side, who are already in Dublin, at 5.30pm at the RDS on Good Friday.

Leo Cullen’s side were bidding to beat Toulon for the first time, fresh from their Pro14 final victory over Munster last weekend.

It was set to be the opening knockout tie in a tournament that has already been severely hindered by the pandemic, with the final two group fixtures of a condensed competition cancelled in January.

A decision on if the fixture will be played on a different date, or if Leinster will receive a bye into the quarter-finals, is yet to be announced.

During the Champions Cup pool stages, a side who pulled out of a game due to a positive Covid-19 test conceded the fixture.

Munster are now the only province in European Cup action over Easter weekend, as they take on Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

In the Challenge Cup meanwhile Connacht face Leicester Tigers on Saturday night, while Ulster take on Harlequins on Sunday.