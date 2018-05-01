Leinster win would be good news for Ulster

Ulster rugby fans will be firmly behind Leinster in the Champions Cup final as a win for Leo Cullen’s side will guarantee the northern province a place in next season’s competition, it was confirmed this afternoon.

While the Guinness Pro14 automatically supplies seven teams to the Champions Cup group stages, the league will earn an extra European spot should Leinster overcome Racing 92 on May 12th.

That would see Ulster - the Pro 14’s seventh ranked team - avoid the need for a play-off with the Ospreys team with the Welsh side then meeting Benetton Treviso to determine the eighth and final team.

Champions Cup qualifiers from the Pro 14

Glasgow

Leinster

Scarlets

Munster

Edinburgh

Cardiff

***

Ulster

Ospreys

Benetton