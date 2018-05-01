Wayne Barnes will referee the Champions Cup final

His assistant referees in Bilbao on May 12th will be Irish born JP Doyle and Tom Foley
Wayne Barnes will referee the Champions Cup final later this month. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Wayne Barnes will referee the Champions Cup final later this month. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

 

Wayne Barnes of England will referee the European Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92.

The encounter at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday May 12th will be his 70th tournament match.

His assistant referees in Bilbao will be the Irish born JP Doyle and Tom Foley - both of whom are also of the English RFU.

The vastly-experienced Barnes will be in the middle for a European Cup final for the second time having refereed the 2010 decider between Toulouse and Biarritz.

France’s Jérome Garces has been appointed to referee the Challenge Cup final between the Cardiff Blues and Gloucester. The appointments were made by EPCR’s selection committee which is chaired by the tournament organiser’s head of match officials, Joel Jutge.

Champions Cup final - Leinster Rugby v Racing 92

Saturday 12th May - San Mamés Stadium (5.45pm)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng); Assistant referees: JP Doyle (Eng), Tom Foley (Eng); TMO: Rowan Kitt (Eng); Citing Commissioner: John Montgomery (Sco).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.