Wayne Barnes will referee the Champions Cup final

Wayne Barnes of England will referee the European Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92.

The encounter at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday May 12th will be his 70th tournament match.

His assistant referees in Bilbao will be the Irish born JP Doyle and Tom Foley - both of whom are also of the English RFU.

The vastly-experienced Barnes will be in the middle for a European Cup final for the second time having refereed the 2010 decider between Toulouse and Biarritz.

France’s Jérome Garces has been appointed to referee the Challenge Cup final between the Cardiff Blues and Gloucester. The appointments were made by EPCR’s selection committee which is chaired by the tournament organiser’s head of match officials, Joel Jutge.

Champions Cup final - Leinster Rugby v Racing 92

Saturday 12th May - San Mamés Stadium (5.45pm)

