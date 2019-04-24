Leinster trio shortlisted for European Player of the Year award

Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose have been shortlisted for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

The trio are aiming to emulate the achievements of Leinster teammates Sean O’Brien and Rob Kearney who won the prized individual accolade in 2011 and 2012, while Saracens’ Alex Goode and Mako Vunipola are looking to follow in the footsteps of Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, winners in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Leinster and Saracens meet in next month’s Heineken Champions Cup decider in Newcastle with the two finalists making up the entire shortlist of five.

Voting has now reopened on epcrugby.com/epoty and the winner and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final at St James’ Park on Saturday May 11th.

EPCR European Player of the Year 2019 shortlist:

Sean Cronin (Leinster Rugby)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

Alex Goode (Saracens)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

2018/19 panel of judges: Bryan Habana, Chris Jones, Mathieu Lartot, Emmanuel Massicard, Brian O’Driscoll, Dimitri Yachvili.

Roll of Honour:

2018 Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

2017 Owen Farrell (Saracens)

2016 Maro Itoje (Saracens)

2015 Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

2014 Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)

2013 Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)

2012 Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)

2011 Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby)

2010 Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby - best player of first 15 years of European club rugby)