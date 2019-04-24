Jerry Sexton - Johnny’s younger brother - joins Southern Kings

Jerry Sexton in action for London Irish in 2016. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Isuzu Southern Kings have announced the signing of Irish lock Jerry Sexton.

The 26-year-old will join the Port Elizabeth-based franchise as of July 1st 2019 until June 30th 2022.

The 118kg, 1.95m tall secondrower is the younger brother of Johnny - the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, who is the incumbent Ireland and Leinster outhalf.

Sexton is currently captain of Jersey Reds, who compete in the English Championship, and is regarded as one of the top performers currently in the Championship.

“We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired the services of Irish-born lock, Jerry Sexton,” Isuzu Southern Kings’ director of high performance, Robbi Kempson who is spearheading the recruitment process, said on Wednesday.

“Jerry will join us in our pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Pro14 season. His contract with us will run until the end of June 2022.

“It is part of our ambitious plan to bring quality players to assist us reach our goal of becoming a world-class side, and the inclusion of individuals like Jerry will bolster this process.”

Sexton has been an ever-present feature in the Jersey Reds’ league XV, starting all 43 Championship games since moving to Jersey two years ago. He has scored a total of eight tries for the Channel Islands-based side.

“Jerry has contributed a huge amount during his time in Jersey and to see another player get the opportunity to play at the next level is very rewarding for the coaches and should also motivate the players to continue to work towards reaching their own goals,” said Uitenhage-born Jersey Reds director of rugby, Harvey Biljon.

“We will all enjoy watching Jerry play in the Pro14 and potentially even see the ‘Sexton v Sexton’ match-up. I trust he will enjoy South Africa but we hope that we’ll see Jerry in Jersey again in the future.”

Sexton was part of the Ireland Under-20 side that played in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2013 before plying his trade in England where he featured for Exeter Chiefs and London Irish before joining Jersey Reds in 2017.

