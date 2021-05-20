Leicester go with Wigglesworth at scrumhalf for Challenge Cup decider

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs has been dropped to the bench for Leicester’s European Challenge Cup final with Montpellier at Twickenham on Friday (8pm kick-off).

Veteran Richard Wigglesworth is preferred at nine by head coach Steve Borthwick in four changes made to the team which beat Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership last weekend.

Tommy Reffell joins Youngs among the replacements, but George Martin and Matt Scott miss out completely while Cyle Brink, Hanro Liebenberg and Matias Moroni are recalled to the XV.

Borthwick said: “It has been a squad-wide effort to get to this final, with more than 40 players representing Leicester Tigers in the European Challenge Cup this season.

“On Friday night, these 23 players have the privilege of representing everyone involved at Tigers, our supporters and Leicestershire.”

Wigglesworth also got the nod for Leicester’s semi-final win over Ulster and Youngs is one of three backs on the bench in a 4-3 split by Borthwick.

Montpellier elect to start Saracens loan player Alex Lozowski at outhalf over World Cup winner Handre Pollard, who has to settle for a place on the bench after only returning from an ACL injury this month.

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre has made two changes from the last four win over Bath with Jan Serfontein and Fulgence Ouedraogo able to return.

LEICESTER TIGERS: Freddie Steward; Guy Porter, Matias Moroni, Dan Kelly, Nemani Nadolo; George Ford, Richard Wigglesworth; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (capt), Dan Cole; Harry Wells, Calum Green; Hanro Liebenberg, Cyle Brink, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Luan de Bruin, Joe Heyes, Cameron Henderson, Tommy Reffell, Ben Youngs, Zack Henry, Kini Murimurivalu,

MONTPELLIER: Anthony Bouthier; Arthur Vincent, Johan Goosen, Jan Serfontein, Vincent Rattez; Alex Lozowski, Benoit Paillaugue; Enzo Forletta, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Mohamed Haouas; Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse; Fulgence Ouedraogo, Yacouba Camara, Alexandre Becognee.

Replacements: Bismarck Du Plessis, Robert Rodgers, Titi Lamositele, Tyler Duguid, Jacques Du Plessis, Cobus Reinach, Handré Pollard, Gabriel N’gandebe.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistants: Frank Murphy (Ireland), Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)