Joey Carbery to start for Munster in clash with Edinburgh

Champions Cup quarter-final: Edinburgh v Munster

Kick-off: 12.45pm. Venue: Lansdowne Road. On TV: Channel 4 and Virgin Media One. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 12pm.

Joey Carbery has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in the Munster team for their trip to Edinburgh.

The outhalf has been out of action with a hamstring injury since before Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy but he comes into the backline along with Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls and Conor Murray.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side as one of 11 changes to the team that defeated Zebre in the Pro14 last week.

The six changes in the pack see Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with locks Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne also returning alongside flanker O’Mahony.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Earls on either flank. Rory Scannell is joined by Farrell in the centres with Murray and Carbery in the half-backs.

Jack O’Donoghue makes his first Champions Cup start of the season in the back row having made his full return from injury last week. CJ Stander completes the side at no.8.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.

EDINBURGH: Darcy Graham; Damien Hoyland, James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Duhan Van Der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist; John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Charlie Shiel, Simon Hickey, Mark Bennett.