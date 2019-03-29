Injured Johnny Sexton out of Leinster team to play Ulster

Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster v Ulster

Kick-off: 5.45pm. Venue: Lansdowne Road. On TV: BT Sport. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 5pm.

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at the Aviva stadium. Ross Byrne will start at outhalf for Leinster as Sexton’s injury monitored season continues.

The 33-year-old provincial captain has not donned a blue jersey since the Munster defeat in Limerick on December 29th. Sexton was also forced out of the Scotland game in Murrayfield on February 9th to undergo a head injury assessment.

This season he has only played 15 games finishing two.

It’s not the only decision forced upon Leo Cullen as Jamison Gibson-Park is needed as scrumhalf cover for Luke McGrath so James Lowe fails to make the match day squad. This can be linked directly to Devin Toner’s recovery from ankle surgery as Wallaby lock Scott Fardy is named in the second row beside James Ryan.

Cullen has also dropped two international veterans with Jordan Larmour preferred at fullback ahead of Rob Kearney and Ed Byrne picked over Jack McGrath – seemingly en route to Ulster next season – as loosehead cover for Cian Healy.

Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne are the wingers with Rob Kearney held in reserve.

Seán O’Brien nudges Dan Leavy out of the openside flanker slot with Leavy covering a backrow of O’Brien, Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock.

Ruddock will captain the side.

Rory O’Loughlin sees off Australian international Joe Tomane to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Iain Henderson starts for Ulster. The Ireland lock has recovered from a knee sprain suffered against France earlier this month. Marty Moore has passed the return to play protocols to feature at tighthead prop against his former team.

The other former Leinster players in the Ulster squad are Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, John Cooney, Alan O’Connor and Dave Shanahan.

More to follow...

LEINSTER: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath, C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock (captain), S O’Brien, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, M Kearney, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, R Kearney.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, A O’Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, L Marshall, A Kernohan.