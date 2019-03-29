Edinburgh v Munster: Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Munster are the first up of the three provinces in Champions Cup action this weekend, as they travel to play Edinburgh in Saturday’s opening quarter-final.

It has now been more than 10 years since Munster – so indelibly linked with the competition – last won the Heineken Cup.

Victory at Murrayfield would see Johaan van Graan’s side reach a third-consecutive semi-final – with the province always bumping into one too good in the competition’s penultimate round.

Standing in their way on Saturday are an Edinburgh side who have been rejuvenated under head coach Richard Cockerill, and are making just their third-ever appearance in knockout rounds.

Munster, on the other hand, are set to make their 18th quarter-final appearance. But while the visitors have the European pedigree and favouritism heading into Saturday’s match, Edinburgh’s cast of Scottish internationals make them a force to be wary of.

And here is everything you need to know before Munster take on Edinburgh in the Scottish capital.

What is it?

Munster travel to play Edinburgh in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

When is it?

The match kicks-off at 12.45pm on Saturday, March 30th, at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium.

How can I watch it?

Great news – Saturday’s match is being broadcast on free-to-air television, by both Channel 4 and Virgin Media One. If that isn’t the perfect way to start the weekend, then I’m not sure what is.

You can also watch the match on BT Sport – or follow via the Irish Times liveblog, which will be up and running from around 12pm.

Any spares?

Edinburgh released a statement on Thursday saying they were nearing a 35,000 attendance for Saturday, and you can still buy tickets on general sale here. You could do far worse than a weekend in the Scottish capital.

How did they get here?

Edinburgh (4th seeds)

This is the first time in the history of the Heineken Champions Cup that two Scottish sides have qualified for the knockouts, and it was Edinburgh who set the pace this year ahead of Glasgow. Cockerill’s side topped what looked like a difficult group after getting off to a poor start – they lost to Montpellier in the opening round but then won their next five games on the bounce. That included doubles over three-time winners Toulon and English Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, before they exacted revenge over Montpellier.

Munster (5th seeds)

Munster also topped their group, and did so in a very Munster-like manner. They started with a hard-fought 10-10 draw away to the dangerous Exeter Chiefs, before thumping Gloucester in Limerick. They beat Castres at home but lost narrowly to the Top 14 champions away, before thrashing Gloucester again – this time 41-15 at Kingsholm. They needed a result in their final fixture to guarantee top spot in a tight pool and they just about managed it, edging Exeter 9-7 in front of a packed Thomond Park.

Team news

Johann van Grann has a relatively clean bill of health, with Joey Carbery – who this week signed a new contract with the province until 2022 – the main concern, as he completes his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Edinburgh meanwhile have one glaring absence - flying back Blair Kinghorn is unavailable after injuring his ankle during the Six Nations. Cockerill has been able to welcome back John Barclay, however – the backrow made his return from an achilles injury in last Friday’s Pro14 win over Leinster, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

What they say

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, on the European buzz: “I had a nice few days off, spent some time with the family and back in here to a great buzz. There’s a great buzz around here now, back into the lads. You can tell straight away when there’s Europe coming up. You come in the door of the place and there’s a great buzz always. It’s good to be back.”

Edinburgh boss Cockerill draws the battle lines: “We’re going to go full blown into the battle and take them full on. We are going to enjoy the contest and see if we’re good enough to do it. We’ll try and out-Munster Munster, as we’re two sides that play quite similar rugby.”

European heritage

Munster - Champions (2005-6, 2007-8)

Edinburgh - Semi-finalists (2011-12)

What’s the betting?

Edinburgh 13-8 Draw 20-1 Munster 8-15 (Handicap Munster -4 5-6)

What about to win the tournament?

Munster are the fourth favourites – the bookies are giving Edinburgh less of a chance:

Leinster 11-8

Saracens 15-8

Racing 92 11-2

Munster 15-2

Toulouse 15-1

Edinburgh 25-1

Glasgow 66-1

Ulster 100-1

How’s the weather looking?

Saturday is forecast for around nine degrees and showers – Munster won’t mind the rain.

Who’s on the whistle?

France’s Pascal Gauzère is in charge in Edinburgh.

The road to Newcastle

The winners of this fixture will play the winners of Saracens against Glasgow Warriors. An all-Scottish semi-final – to be held at Murrayfield – would be unprecedented but also looks unlikely.

Do say

Joey Carbery could be the man to take Munster to Newcastle. . .

Don’t say

At least whoever loses won’t have to travel to play Saracens. . .