EPCR committed to re-arranging European finals in Marseille

No rescheduled dates confirmed but organisers intend on finishing competition

Updated: about 7 hours ago

The 2020 Marseille finals were due to be played in May. Photograph: Getty Images

The 2020 Marseille finals were due to be played in May. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The organisers of the Heineken Champions Cup remain committed to the idea of rearranging their flagship final on another date in the Stade Vélodrome. This follows their decision to postpone both the semi-finals and final, which was to have been held in the home of Olympique de Marseille on Saturday, May 23rd.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have not raised the white flag on finishing this season’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, although the cross-border and knock-out element of the two competitions arguably make them the most vulnerable of the unfinished competitions, even if some kind of summer window becomes available to finish off the 2019-20 seasons in the northern hemisphere.

Following a conference call on Monday, the board of the EPCR said it is “abiding by the official directives and recommendations of the relevant authorities in its territories to restrict the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Around 50,000 tickets had been sold for the Champions Cup final and 25,000 for the Challenge Cup final, also to be played in the Stade Vélodrome on Friday, May 22nd, and pending any re-scheduling or cancellation of the two games, will reimburse ticket holders at that juncture.

The majority of those ticket sales would be in France, making a putative re-arrangement potentially more suitable for them. While there was an estimated 15-20,000 Leinster fans among the 51,900 capacity at last year’s final, and some of this year’s advance sales would have been in Ireland, provincial fans know that around 3,500 tickets are made available for the respective finalists. They also have means of acquiring tickets at short notice through exchanges on social media.

EPCR have been receiving criticism on social media for not abandoning their two competitions given the coronavirus epidemic makes it unlikely the season can be salvaged. But aside from wanting to retain the tournaments’ integrity in their 25th years, the organisers will be mindful that they raise close on €50 million for the three qualifying leagues. The also have to make every effort to finish the two competitions bearing in mind contractual obligations with the various television broadcasters and sponsors.

BT Sport in the UK and Ireland along with beIN Sports in France are the main TV broadcasters, while there are also terrestrial TV deals with Virgin Media, Channel 4 and France TV, as well as subsidiary worldwide rights to broadcasters further afield.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.