Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not take place in Marseille

French city will host 2022 finals with EPCR to decide new venues for May’s deciders

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not take place in Marseille this year. The city will host both finals in 2022. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not take place in Marseille this year. The city will host both finals in 2022. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

This year’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not be staged in Marseille due to the evolving public health situation in France, the tournament organisers’ board said on Wednesday.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the decision was taken after consultation with the relevant local authorities in France to reduce cross-border travel where possible and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

It added that flexibility was required regarding the choice of venues for the finals on May 21st and 22nd.

“The 2022 finals will now be played in Marseille on May 27 and 28, 2022, with European club rugby’s blue riband weekend scheduled for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023,” EPCR said in a statement.

“Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will be valid for 2022 and a process is in place for fans seeking refunds which will be communicated directly to ticket holders and on HeinekenChampionsCup.com.”

EPCR added that the Champions Cup semi-final matches will be played at the venues of the home clubs this season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.