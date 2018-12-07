Carbery and Murray make first start together for Munster

Champions Cup Pool Two, Munster v Castres, Sunday December 9th, Thomond Park (kick-off 1.0pm, BT Sport)

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery will start together in Munster red for the first time as the province take on Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday.

Carbery is one of two new faces in the XV following last weekend’s 44-14 win over Edinburgh, with CJ Stander also returning at number eight.

Mike Haley starts at fullback for Johann van Graan’s side, with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Chris Farrell resumes in midfield after returning from injury alongside Rory Scannell, with Carbery and Murray in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the frontrow, with Billy Holland and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room. Stander is joined by Chris Cloete and captain Peter O’Mahony in the backrow.

Despite being able to name almost a full-strength side Munster’s options off the bench are inexperienced, with Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker and Fineen Wycherley in line to make their Champions Cup debuts.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.