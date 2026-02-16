Six Nations

Ireland train with no fresh injury concerns ahead of England clash

Garry Ringrose had leg strapped and Craig Casey suffered broken nose against Italy, but IRFU say there is a clean bill of health

Ireland's Craig Casey in action. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Ireland's Craig Casey in action. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Mon Feb 16 2026 - 14:331 MIN READ

The Ireland squad returned to training in Clongowes Wood College on Monday in readiness for next Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham (kick-off 2.10pm) with no fresh injury concerns arising from last Saturday’s 20-13 win over Italy.

Andy Farrell will announce the team on Thursday morning ahead of the squad’s departure to London and, mindful that this will be a third game in succession, has to consider “whether we need a freshness to it or not”.

Garry Ringrose had his leg strapped during last Saturday’s win and Craig Casey suffered a broken nose but an IRFU statement said the squad trained “with the medical team reporting no fresh injury concerns from the 20-13 victory over Italy”.

