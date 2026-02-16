England v Ireland: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing England at Twickenham in the third round of the Six Nations. Kick-off is at 2.10pm on Saturday.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ2, where coverage kicks off at 1pm, or in the UK you can watch the game on ITV. You can also follow live coverage on The Irish Times website.

Who else is playing in the third round?

Wales are playing Scotland at 4.40pm on Saturday at the Principality Stadium (live in Virgin Media, BBC), then France are playing Italy at 3.10pm on Sunday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille (live on RTÉ, ITV)

What does the table look like?

France lead the standings on 10 points after two games with two comprehensive victories. Then it gets tight, with four teams having won one and lost one. Scotland are on six, England and Italy are on five and Ireland are fifth on four points after failing to get bonus points in either game. Wales are bottom of the table on zero points.

Last five meetings

Ireland 27 England 22, Aviva Stadium, 2025 Six Nations

England 23 Ireland 22, Twickenham, 2024 Six Nations

Ireland 29 England 10, Aviva Stadium, 2023 World Cup warm-up

Ireland 29 England 16, Aviva Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

England 15 Ireland 32, Twickenham, 2022 Six Nations

What is the team news?

Andy Farrell made six changes for the Italy game from the France one, but it remains to be seen whether the players who came in against Italy did enough to start against England. Sam Prendergast was defended by Andy Farrell regarding his online critics but his outhalf spot may be under threat as Jack Crowley impressed off the bench. Jamison Gibson-Park may come back into the team, while Rob Baloucoune did his chances no harm with the winning try. An injury update is due at 2pm on Monday, while the team will be announced on Thursday.

What are Ireland’s chances?

It will be a tough ask to win at Twickenham to a previously in-form England, but a defeat to Scotland showed they are not without flaws. Ireland will have to somehow rediscover the form of last year and avoid big errors against a strong English side who will look to reignite their title hopes in front of a home crowd.

