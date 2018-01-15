Bastareaud and Haskell cited after weekend incidents

French centre Mathieu Bastareaud and England backrow James Haskell have both been cited after incidents in last weekend’s Champions Cup that could see them missing matches in the upcoming Six Nations.

Bastareaud apologised for appearing to direct homophobic abuse at Benetton forward Sebastian Negri during Toulon’s 36-0 European Champions Cup win on Sunday.

The centre, who has 42 caps for his country, has been charged with verbal abuse of a player, which carries a ban ranging from six weeks to a year. France kick off their campaign against Ireland on February 3rd.

The incident happened in the last minute of the match, when Bastareaud appeared to call Negri a “f***ing faggot”.

Bastareaud wrote on his Twitter account: “Good evening everybody, I want to apologise to my response to the insults of the Italian Player. I reacted badly in responding to his provocation, I am sincerely sorry for the people I hurt.”

Bastareaud’s disciplinary hearing will take place in London on Wednesday.

England flanker Haskell could also see his Six Nations campaign curtailed after the Wasps player was sent off by referee Roman Poite for a high tackle on Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts in the 76th minute of Saturday’s game against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop.

Haskell has been cited for a dangerous tackle, an offence that carries sanctions of between two weeks and a year. Haskell will also have his case heard in London on Wednesday.