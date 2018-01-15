Bastareaud and Haskell cited after weekend incidents

French centre faces verbal abuse charge while England backrow charged over dangerous tackle
Toulon’s French centre Mathieu Bastareaud in action against Benetton during Sunday’s Champions Cup game. Photograph: Bertrand Langlois/AFP/Getty Images

Toulon’s French centre Mathieu Bastareaud in action against Benetton during Sunday’s Champions Cup game. Photograph: Bertrand Langlois/AFP/Getty Images

 

French centre Mathieu Bastareaud and England backrow James Haskell have both been cited after incidents in last weekend’s Champions Cup that could see them missing matches in the upcoming Six Nations.

Bastareaud apologised for appearing to direct homophobic abuse at Benetton forward Sebastian Negri during Toulon’s 36-0 European Champions Cup win on Sunday.

The centre, who has 42 caps for his country, has been charged with verbal abuse of a player, which carries a ban ranging from six weeks to a year. France kick off their campaign against Ireland on February 3rd.

The incident happened in the last minute of the match, when Bastareaud appeared to call Negri a “f***ing faggot”.

Bastareaud wrote on his Twitter account: “Good evening everybody, I want to apologise to my response to the insults of the Italian Player. I reacted badly in responding to his provocation, I am sincerely sorry for the people I hurt.”

Bastareaud’s disciplinary hearing will take place in London on Wednesday.

England flanker Haskell could also see his Six Nations campaign curtailed after the Wasps player was sent off by referee Roman Poite for a high tackle on Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts in the 76th minute of Saturday’s game against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop.

Haskell has been cited for a dangerous tackle, an offence that carries sanctions of between two weeks and a year. Haskell will also have his case heard in London on Wednesday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.