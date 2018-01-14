Gareth Steenson signs new two-year deal with Exeter Chiefs

Irish outhalf Gareth Steenson has signed a new two-year contract to remain at Exeter.

The club’s record points scorer will stay with the reigning Aviva Premiership champions until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 33-year-old from Dungannon has made more than 250 appearances in all competitions for the Chiefs and racked up 2,331 points.

“Obviously I’m very pleased and I’m really enjoying my rugby here,” Steenson told the club’s website. “To sign the new deal is very exciting for both me and my family.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be involved with the squad over the years and I’ve seen the place develop hugely to the position we are in now.”

Exeter are top of the Premiership table after 13 games and are second in their Champions Cup pool with one match to play.