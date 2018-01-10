Munster confirm trio of new contracts

Billy Holland, Stephen Archer and Kevin O’Byrne have all signed new contracts with Munster, while academy players Liam O’Connor, Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash have also signed their first pro deals.

The 32-year-old Holland, the most senior squad member with 176 caps, has penned a two-year deal that will extend his stay with Munster until June 2020, and Archer and O’Byrne have also signed two-year deals.

O’Connor, who is currently rehabbing a long-term knee injury, will advance to a two-year senior contract at the start of next season, whereas the 20-year-old pair of Wycherley, a lock, and Nash, a winger, have signed one-year development contracts.