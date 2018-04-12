English rugby agent Matt Hart handed 22-month ban over betting

RFU independent disciplinary panel finds that agent breached two guidelines

Updated: 37 minutes ago

 

Agent Matt Hart has been suspended for 22 months after being found guilty of two breaches of betting regulations, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Hart, who works for Stellar Management and represents England star Maro Itoje, will be be unable to work in the sport until February 2020.

A three-man independent panel heard two charges of contravening both World Rugby and RFU regulations.

The first charge related to betting on the outcome and/or any aspect of an event and receiving part or all of the proceeds of such betting and the second was for non-cooperation with a request for information from the RFU anti-corruption officer.

“This decision unequivocally demonstrates that any activity which undermines the integrity of our sport, and exposes players and rugby to potential integrity issues, will be treated seriously,” RFU anti-corruption officer Alys Lewis said.

“The sums of money involved and the frequency and duration of the betting, coupled with the lack of cooperation with the RFU’s investigation, have all contributed to a substantial suspension from rugby union which is welcomed by the RFU.”

Hart has been fined £500 and his ban begins with immediate effect.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.