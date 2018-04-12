Bundee Aki is back for Connacht’s trip to Scotstoun

Bundee Aki is back in the Connacht team for the trip to Scotstoun Stadium to face Glasgow Warriors on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has again named Jarrad Butler as his captain, with the flanker joined in the backrow by blindside Eoghan Masterson and Eoin McKeon at number eight.

Experienced hooker Tom McCartney comes back into the starting team and is included in a front row which includes Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham.

Irish Internationals Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux will continue their partnership in the second row.

Aki comes back into the Connacht midfield alongside Peter Robb who has shown no ill effects from his return from injury against Ospreys last week.

Darragh Leader comes into the side at fullback with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy continuing on the wings.

Commenting ahead of the game, forwards coach Jimmy Duffy says both sides will be targeting victory after respective losses last weekend; “We are definitely targeting victory against Glasgow at the weekend. It will be a huge challenge, and after their loss at the weekend, they will be gunning for us, so it’s going to be a competitive fixture.

“We have been within range of a lot of teams this year which shows we are competitive, but we are looking for continuous improvement and that is the driving factor. We need to express ourselves and realise our potential.”

CONNACHT: Darragh Leader; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux; Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Stacey Ili.