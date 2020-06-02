David Humphreys to part company with Gloucester

Former Ireland international David Humphreys will leave his position as Gloucester director of rugby at the end of this month.

Humphreys has spent the last six years with Gloucester, who won the European Rugby Challenge Cup in his first season while he oversaw their third-place finish in the English Premiership last year.

Gloucester had won only four of their 13 fixtures in this campaign, which is currently on hold because of coronavirus, with head coach Johan Ackermann leaving the club last month.

Humphreys told Gloucester’s official website: “It has been a huge honour to have played a small part in the history of this great club. I have loved every minute of my time here and have been very fortunate to work with great coaches and support staff, and with great players.

“However, following Johan Ackermann’s departure last month, I took some time to review my own position at Gloucester and in light of many new challenges facing professional rugby as a result of Covid-19, I felt it was the right time for me to move on and a new head coach to come in and build on the work that has been done.

“It is always difficult to leave somewhere that has become home and I will always be very grateful to everyone in the west country for the very warm welcome they gave to both me and my family.”