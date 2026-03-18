Morris foul tackle on Ulster’s Izuchukwu should have been straight red card

Edinburgh replacement hooker Harri Morris should have received a straight red card for a horrible lapse of judgment involving Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu in last weekend’s URC game in the Scottish capital. No ifs or buts. No yellow card. No invitation from the television match official (TMO) Stefano Roscini to referee Federico Vedovelli to look at the incident again.

And, ultimately, there should have been no yellow card with a TMO review. It was a red card, the player bang to rights for his egregious “tackle”. This isn’t ascribing malice, simply pointing out a ridiculously dangerous action.

The incident in question took place in the 64th minute of Ulster’s victory at the Hive last weekend. Morris, chasing a kick-off, ran right underneath and through Izuchukwu, while grabbing his legs and then letting go after contact and causing the Ireland international to land on his back and shoulder with a head wobble thrown in as he hit the ground.

Italian referee Vedovelli, officiating in his 19th game in the tournament, consulted with his assistant referees David Sutherland and Sam O’Neill and initially indicated a yellow card. Invited to reconsider, he rewatched the incident and plumped for a yellow with a TMO review.

The URC adopted the global World Rugby trial of a 20-minute red card at the start of the season. The gist of the law is that “if a player commits foul play that reaches the red card threshold but is not deliberate or ‘always illegal’, they will receive a 20-minute red card”.

Morris had an unobstructed view of Izuchukwu, wasn’t pushed or jostled by another player, and could at any stage have decided not to make contact, but deliberately did. It wasn’t a split-second judgment call. Were his actions always illegal? Yep. He wasn’t in a position to catch the ball; he endangered the player in the air and didn’t return him safely to ground.

The law stipulates that “the referee may consult with the TMO and issue a permanent red card for clear, intentional, high-danger incidents”. The threshold for all three was breached. To the surprise of no one, Roscini’s review of the incident decreed that the yellow card be upgraded to a 20-minute red card. Izuchukwu was withdrawn a couple of minutes later and failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Edinburgh's Harri Morris and James Lang in action. Photograph: INPHO/Craig Watson

He had only just returned from a concussion issue and finds himself back in the return to play protocols. Prior to the advent of the 20-minute red card, this would have been on the balance of evidence, a straight red card. Morris could have pleaded his case at the disciplinary hearing. He will have to do that anyway; the outcome of which will be interesting.

Serious foul play cannot operate in a dilute to taste environment propagated by the chance to defer to the 20-minute red card.