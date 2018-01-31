Daniel Brennan set for switch from Toulouse to Montpellier

Daniel Brennan, the 19-year-old son of former St Mary’s College, Leinster, Toulouse and Ireland international Trevor, has signed a three-year contract to move from Toulouse to Montpellier in the summer according to reports in France.

Brennan, who was born in Dublin but aged five moved to Toulouse when his father signed for club, has played age grade rugby for France and is a member of the French team squad due to take on Ireland in an Under-20 Six Nations Championship match on Friday night at the Stade Chaban Delmas (8.0, Irish time).

A 125kg tighthead prop he is an excellent prospect reflected in the fact that Clermont Auvergne, Castres and Munster were all reportedly interested in signing him. A conversation with Montpellier coach Vern Cotter persuaded him to sign for the club.

His father, Trevor was a hugely popular figure, a tough, no nonsense flanker who won two Heineken Cups at Toulouse and also 12 caps for Ireland.