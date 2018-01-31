Daniel Brennan set for switch from Toulouse to Montpellier

Son of Trevor Brennan is set for play for France against Ireland in u-20 Six Nations

John O'Sullivan

Daniel Brennan has signed a three-year contract with Montpellier.

Daniel Brennan has signed a three-year contract with Montpellier.

 

Daniel Brennan, the 19-year-old son of former St Mary’s College, Leinster, Toulouse and Ireland international Trevor, has signed a three-year contract to move from Toulouse to Montpellier in the summer according to reports in France.

Brennan, who was born in Dublin but aged five moved to Toulouse when his father signed for club, has played age grade rugby for France and is a member of the French team squad due to take on Ireland in an Under-20 Six Nations Championship match on Friday night at the Stade Chaban Delmas (8.0, Irish time).

A 125kg tighthead prop he is an excellent prospect reflected in the fact that Clermont Auvergne, Castres and Munster were all reportedly interested in signing him. A conversation with Montpellier coach Vern Cotter persuaded him to sign for the club.

His father, Trevor was a hugely popular figure, a tough, no nonsense flanker who won two Heineken Cups at Toulouse and also 12 caps for Ireland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.