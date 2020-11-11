All Blacks prop Tu’ungafasi cops three-week ban for high hit

He’ll miss the rest of the Tri-Nations after a high tackle against Australia last weekend

New Zealand’s Ofa Tu’ungafasi departs after a red card during the Tri-Nations and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

New Zealand’s Ofa Tu’ungafasi departs after a red card during the Tri-Nations and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

 

New Zealand prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi will miss the rest of the Tri-Nations after being handed a three-match ban for a high tackle on Australia’s Tom Wright in last weekend’s test in Brisbane.

Tu’ungafasi was shown a red card when he made contact with Wright’s head in the first half of the 24-22 loss to the Wallabies at Lang Park last Saturday.

World Rugby issued new guidelines on penalising high tackles in May last year as they bid to drastically reduce the number of head injuries and concussions in the sport.

Tu’ungafasi received a 50 per cent penalty reduction because of his clean record and admission of guilt, governing body SANZAAR said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australia flanker Lachie Swinton was also shown a red card for a similar tackle in the same match and was handed a four-match ban on Tuesday, ending his participation in the tournament.

The Tri-Nations, which has replaced the Rugby Championship this year, continues with the All Blacks playing Argentina in Sydney on Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.